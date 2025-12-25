Moscow rejects Oslo’s accusations against Russian fishing companies — MFA

MOSCOW, December 25. /TASS/. The restrictions that Norway has introduced on Russian fishing companies threaten to undermine the regional system of fishing regulations, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said at a briefing.

According to the diplomat, the 56th session of the Russian-Norwegian Fisheries Commission ended a week ago. "This year, the commission’s session took place amid Oslo’s move to impose politically motivated restrictions against two Russian fishing companies, which created the threat of undermining the entire system of effective fishing regulations in one of the key fishing areas in Europe’s north," she pointed out.

"A unilateral departure from their implementation violates international law. All accusations against the Russian companies remained unfounded. No reliable evidence was provided to prove them despite repeated requests from Russia," Zakharova added.

The senior diplomat stressed that the restrictions and claims against Russian fishermen were not just absurd per se but also ran counter to Russian-Norwegian intergovernmental fisheries agreements.