Russian, Syrian foreign ministers discuss cooperation in various fields

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Asaad al-Shaibani, foreign minister in the Syrian transitional government, have discussed political dialogue between Moscow and Damascus and cooperation in various fields, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement following talks in Moscow.

"The parties thoroughly discussed issues related to the development of bilateral relations, including ways to deepen political dialogue and build mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields. In this regard, they highlighted the effective operation of the mechanism of the Permanent Russia-Syria Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation," the statement reads.

According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, "during an exchange of views on the situation in and around Syria, Russia reiterated its fundamental position in support of the country’s sovereignty, unity, and territorial integrity."

"The need was stressed for the consolidation of international and regional efforts to ensure a sustainable stabilization of the situation in the Syrian Arab Republic and the post-conflict reconstruction of its economy," the ministry added.

In addition, the parties discussed pressing international and regional issues. "They highlighted a common position in favor of stepping up collective efforts to normalize the situation in the Middle East and North Africa. They agreed to maintain contact at various levels, including within the UN and other multilateral platforms," the Russian Foreign Ministry noted.