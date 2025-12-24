Presidential envoy reports to Putin about trip to Miami — Kremlin spokesman

MOSCOW, December 24. /TASS/. Russian Special Presidential Envoy for Investment and Economic Cooperation with Foreign Countries Kirill Dmitriev has already reported to President Vladimir Putin about his trip to Miami for talks with US officials, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"Dmitriev has already had the opportunity to brief the president on the outcome of his trip in all detail," he said.

Talks on resolving the Ukraine conflict took place in Miami, Florida, on Saturday and Sunday. The US was represented by Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff and businessman Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law.