MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. European political elites aligned with Democrats directly meddled in the US elections, Russian President Vladimir Putin said during the combined Direct Line Q&A session and year-end press conference headlined "Results of the Year."

"Donald Trump was once accused of Russia interfering in the elections, but it was not confirmed. All Congress investigations were fruitless, there was no Russian interference. By contrast, European political elites did interfere, and they did so directly. It was completely obvious, visible, and unabashed," Putin said.

The Russian leader explained that the relationship between Donald Trump and European elites backing Democrats is not surprising.

"Regarding conflicts with the US president, there is no surprise here, nothing unexpected, what’s so surprising about it? It is clear to me. I think any observer, even a non-expert, can see it — European political elites supported the Democratic Party and Ms. [Kamala] Harris in the US presidential election," he added, noting that they did so "quite straightforwardly, if not boldly.".