Support measures for IT specialists in shipbuilding need to be developed — Patrushev

PETROZAVODSK, December 15. /TASS/. Measures to train and support qualified IT specialists need to be developed for Russia’s shipbuilding sector, Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Russian Maritime Board Nikolai Patrushev said at a meeting on the digitalization of shipbuilding.

Earlier, at a meeting on the development of shipbuilding, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for the creation of attractive working conditions in the industry and stressed that decent, high wages should be ensured for workers, engineers, technical staff and managers. Putin also emphasized the importance of upgrading skills, providing retraining, and launching social programs to support specialists and their families.

"It is also necessary to develop measures for the training, incentives and support of qualified IT specialists in the shipbuilding sector," Patrushev said.

The chairman of the Maritime Board added that the issue of personnel training for digital transformation in shipbuilding and related industries will be discussed in January at the Saint Petersburg State Marine Technical University, with the participation of leading universities and shipbuilding enterprises.