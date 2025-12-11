MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia harbors no aggressive plans against NATO members or EU countries and is thus ready to enter into written pacts with them to this effect, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable on the topic of settlement in Ukraine.

"We do not harbor, [Russia’s] President [Vladimir Putin] has clearly stated this, any aggressive plans against either NATO members or European Union members, and we are ready to record corresponding guarantees in writing, in a legal document. Of course, on a collective, mutual basis," the minister noted.

However, the top Russian diplomat noted that a "militaristic frenzy" reigns in Europe today, and if they decide to go to war, Russia is ready "at the drop of a hat."

Furthermore, Lavrov drew attention to neverending legal ventures against Russia. "They are using puppet structures like the International Criminal Court, Europol. They want to establish a special tribunal and a damage registry within the Council of Europe," the minister concluded.

This year, the European Union took serious steps to reinforce its countries’ armies and militarize Europe’s economy. In March, the emergency summit approved the 800-billion-euro rearmament plan ReArm EU. Later, the European Council established the Security Action for Europe (SAFE) fund as part of the long-term militarization program through 2030. The June summit in The Hague decided to increase defense spending in EU countries up to 5% of GDP by 2035.

The Hungarian government has repeatedly stated that it thinks that the European’s fears of an alleged Russian threat are groundless.