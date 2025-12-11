MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. Russia welcomes the proactive stance and efforts of the minority in the West advocating for negotiations regarding the Ukrainian conflict, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated during an ambassadorial roundtable on Ukrainian settlement.

He remarked, "The so-called minority still seeks to develop strategies for ending the conflict, de-escalating tensions, and creating conditions conducive to a political resolution. This approach aligns with the actions of the Trump administration, which has long moved beyond rhetoric to tangible measures, leveraging its influence over Kiev to encourage Vladimir Zelensky to return to negotiations."

Lavrov expressed appreciation for these initiatives and acknowledged the willingness of some partners to facilitate dialogue and provide a platform for such contacts.

According to Lavrov, most Western countries and politicians, on the contrary, are "hyping" the alleged military threat emanating from Russia. "They are trying to escalate the situation and stay on the warpath. They hope that hyping up society with a military threat from Russia will allow them to stay in power and save face. In our opinion, this is what most Western elites in Europe are like," Lavrov added.