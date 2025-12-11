Media leaks indicate Kiev seeks exclusive security guarantees — Russian top diplomat

MOSCOW, December 11. /TASS/. The media leaks on contacts between Ukraine, the European Union, and the United States reveal that Kiev seeks security guarantees for itself alone, and if confirmed, then the European approach to resolving the conflict in Ukraine has no future, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a roundtable discussion on Ukraine with ambassadors.

"Various leaks appear in the media regarding contacts between Kiev, the EU, and the US As I have already said, if these leaks are accurate, they show that the Europeans are mainly focused on pressuring the Americans to provide security guarantees for Ukraine while ignoring all Russian security interests, and on scraping up some money for the Ukraine reconstruction fund. This is a one-sided approach. If it is true that Ukrainian contacts with Europeans boil down to this, then the approach is non-viable," the top diplomat noted.

Lavrov recalled that Russian President Vladimir Putin specifically stressed that Moscow "is ready to discuss security issues with consideration for the interests of all parties and to collectively maintain a balance of these interests, taking into account current realities."