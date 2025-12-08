CSTO parliamentary assembly supports model law on countering terrorism

MOSCOW, December 8. /TASS/. The Parliamentary Assembly (PA) of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) has backed a model law on countering terrorism. The decision was made during a joint meeting of the CSTO PA Council and a plenary session of the assembly.

The law establishes the goals and objectives, principles and legal foundations for countering terrorism, as well as minimizing or eliminating the consequences of terrorist manifestations. The law reflects the goals and responsibilities of state bodies and the duties and responsibilities of the media in information and propaganda counter-terrorism efforts.

It presents a nationwide system of measures for protecting objects of potential terrorist attacks, the functions of national, interdepartmental and administrative-territorial anti-terrorism bodies in the field of protecting vulnerable objects, as well as the obligations of managers and owners of high-risk and life-support facilities in the field of anti-terrorism protection of objects.

The law also outlines the goals and forms of international cooperation in countering terrorism, and matters of extradition of individuals who have committed terrorist crimes or are reasonably suspected of committing them.

As noted in the explanatory memorandum, the initiator of the development of the CSTO model law draft is the National Security Committee of Kazakhstan. "The main objectives of preparing the CSTO model law are to harmonize the legislation of the CSTO member states in the field of countering terrorism and to regulate public relations in this area," the document stated.

The joint meeting of the CSTO PA Council and the XVIII plenary session of the CSTO PA is chaired by Vyacheslav Volodin. The agenda includes issues of harmonizing the legislation of the organization's member states and countering challenges and threats in the CSTO's area of responsibility, as well as a draft PA statement on ensuring international security in the conditions of a shaping multipolar world. The meeting is attended by parliamentarians from Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, as well as Iran.