Russia to consider Venezuela's request for assistance if it is made — ambassador

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Moscow will consider Caracas' request for assistance if it is made, Russian Ambassador to Venezuela Sergey Malik-Bagdasarov said.

"We support Venezuela now and have supported it in the past, regardless of whether it is attacked. We will continue to support sovereign Venezuela and its government," the diplomat said on TV in response to a question about Russia's potential support for Venezuela in the event of a US attack. "As for methods of support, Let's be realistic. At this stage, our partners primarily expect political support, and we provide it in all respects. If any other form of support is required, it will be considered," Malik-Bagdasarov emphasized.

The ambassador noted that the strategic partnership agreement between the two countries marks a transition to a new level of relations. "Of course, this agreement also mentions our military-technical cooperation and ensuring regional and global security. It is a large, comprehensive agreement. It is open, anyone can read it and understand the depth and breadth of our strategic partnership with Venezuela," the diplomat noted.

US pressure on Venezuela

Washington has accused Caracas of not doing enough to combat drug smuggling without providing evidence. According to The New York Times, President Donald Trump has authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations in Venezuela. US media outlets have repeatedly reported that Washington may soon begin striking targets in Venezuela.

In August, The New York Times reported that Trump had signed a classified directive to begin using military force against Latin American drug cartels. Afterward, significant additional US military units were deployed to the Caribbean Sea region. Washington then began launching airstrikes against boats that the US government claimed were transporting drugs to the US in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific Ocean. In November, the Pentagon announced that a strike group of US ships led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the area of responsibility of the US Southern Command to combat drug smuggling in the region.