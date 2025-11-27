Russian President Putin expects US envoy Witkoff for negotiations in Moscow

BISHKEK, November 27. /TASS/. Russia expects US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff to visit Moscow next week to bring instructions from US President Donald Trump, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday.

"It seems that Witkoff is apparently travelling to Moscow upon directions from [US President Donald] Trump in order to hold negotiations with us," the Russian president noted.

Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov noted earlier that President Putin intends to meet Witkoff, who is scheduled to visit Moscow next week.

Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on November 26 that Russia waits for US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff’s visit next week and expects him to hold detailed talks with President Putin.

Since Donald Trump was elected president of the United States, Moscow and Washington have been trying to restore relations and remove mutual irritants that have piled up over recent years.