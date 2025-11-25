Russia interested in achieving its goals through talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 25. /TASS/. Russia is interested in achieving its goals in Ukraine precisely through diplomatic means and is open to talks, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

"We remain fully open to the negotiation process. We are interested in achieving our goals precisely through political and diplomatic means," he said.

In this regard, the spokesman emphasized that Russia’s position has not changed and has been repeatedly confirmed by Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"We consistently adhere to this position," Peskov added.