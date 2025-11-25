Russia, China implement truly large-scale joint projects in energy sector — Putin

BEIJING, November 25. /TASS/. The large-scale Russia-China projects in the fuel and energy sector continue to shape the strategic cooperation between the two countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in a message to participants of the Russia-China Energy Business Forum, which was read out by Rosneft CEO Igor Sechin.

"Truly large-scale joint projects in the fuel and energy sector are being implemented – projects of great importance for the economic and technological development of our states. Russia ranks first in oil and natural gas supplies to China and is increasing its coal exports," the president noted in the telegram published on Rosneft’s website.

He emphasized that Russian and Chinese specialists are effectively collaborating in the construction of nuclear power plants, the development of environmentally friendly energy sources, and the improvement of energy resource extraction and processing technologies.