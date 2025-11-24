Russia receives no 'Geneva' version of US plan for Ukraine — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has not so far received the official text of the American version of the Ukrainian settlement plan, which was adjusted during consultations between the United States and Ukraine in Geneva, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in response to a question from TASS.

"We have not seen any plan yet, we have read the statements issued following the discussions held in Geneva," he said. "We haven't officially received anything yet."

Peskov noted that the Kremlin observed that "some adjustments were made to the text previously sent to Moscow."

The day before, the United States and Ukraine held consultations on Washington's 28-point "peace plan." Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the meeting the most productive so far in the entire conflict. Ukrainian media reported that Washington and Kiev were able to agree on most of the plan. Rubio said that the United States agreed to shift Ukraine's European integration and its NATO membership to separate negotiations.

According to Western press, the initial version of the US "peace plan" envisaged Ukraine refraining from joining NATO and the alliance's commitment not to integrate Kiev, as well as recognition by Washington and other countries of Russian sovereignty over Crimea and Donbass, the withdrawal of Ukrainian forces from the Donetsk People's Republic, the official status of the Russian language in Ukraine, limitation of the size of the Ukrainian army, and the lifting of anti-Russian sanctions. European Union leaders disagreed with these provisions and began drafting counter-proposals.