Russia has no information from US on outcome of Geneva talks — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 24. /TASS/. Russia has not received any official information from the United States on the outcome of the talks between the American and Ukrainian delegations in Geneva, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said, responding to a question from TASS.

"No, we have not yet received any information," he stated. "We are, of course, closely monitoring the media reports that have been pouring in from Geneva over the past few days, but we have not yet received anything officially."

He noted that Russia has not yet received the official text of the US-Ukrainian settlement plan, as amended following the US-Ukraine consultations in Geneva. "We haven't seen any plan yet; we have read statements following the discussions that took place in Geneva. Some adjustments were made to the text we previously saw," Peskov explained.