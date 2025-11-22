Russia not going to push China into arms control talks with US — MFA

MOSCOW, November 22. /TASS/. Russia has no intention of pushing China toward potential trilateral talks with the US on arms control, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine.

"We have no issues with China regarding arms control and strategic stability. Therefore, we are not willing to cater to the ideas of analysts, political scientists, or even officials abroad by pressuring Beijing into such hypothetical trilateral efforts. This is not in our interests, and we will not engage in it," he said, commenting on the possibility of trilateral talks on nuclear stability involving the US, Russia, and China.

Russia has not received any official proposals from the United States regarding such trilateral dialogue, Ryabkov added. "In essence, proposals on this topic were made during Donald Trump’s first term in the White House. Under the current administration, however, we have not formally received any such proposals, likely because the Americans now understand our position and logic: we have a relationship with the People’s Republic of China that is unique in terms of its depth and trust," the diplomat said.

According to him, Russia believes that if such negotiations take on a multilateral format, they should primarily include the US’s European allies that possess nuclear capabilities.

"If that is the case, and if we are to be consistent in reiterating the position we have stated many times — that the time is approaching when any efforts in the field of arms control must take on a multilateral character — then we have advocated, and will continue to advocate, that these efforts, whether negotiations or discussions, should include the US’s closest allies: the United Kingdom and the French Republic, which are currently demonstrating the aggressiveness of their intentions. The deeply anti-Russian nature of their policy is obvious to everyone, and they make no secret of it," Ryabkov added.

"Therefore, for us, if we move beyond bilateral discussions on arms control, there is no alternative but to involve the US’s European allies with nuclear capabilities in these efforts," he concluded.