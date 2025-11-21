Russia awaits US peace plan, won't comment on 'conflicting' media reports — diplomat

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Russia will react to the United States’ peace plan for Ukraine once it sees something concrete, refusing to comment on "conflicting" reports about it that have come out in the media, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

"I think that commenting on leaks that are contradictory and contain conflicting elements is pointless. When we have some official information, when we receive it via a relevant channel, naturally, we will always be open to work," she told reporters.

"For several days now, Western media outlets have been releasing various leaks and drafts – whatever this could be called – with different details, in different sequences, under various labels," she said, referring to the US plan. "We have official channels of communication with Washington. The Foreign Ministry has received no information, plans or drafts."

"We are open to discussing issues of the settlement of the situation in Ukraine which have been and are part of our dialogue at various levels," she noted. "We have received nothing resembling what was published in the Western media," she reiterated.

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said earlier that US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff were in contact with both Russia and Ukraine regarding the peace plan floated by Washington.

Under the US peace plan, details of which were leaked to the Western media, the United States and other countries would recognize Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea, Donbass and other territories Ukraine will have to cede. In exchange, Kiev will be granted security guarantees from the United States and Europe. A demilitarized zone is to be created in areas Ukrainian troops will be withdrawn from. The Ukrainian army will be heavily reduced and stripped of long-range weapons. The plan also provides for a ban on the deployment of foreign troops in Ukraine and recognizing the Russian language as a state one. According to Bloomberg, the plan also envisages the lifting of the anti-Russian sanctions.