Russia uninformed of Zelensky’s assent to negotiating based on US plan as of yet — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 21. /TASS/. Moscow has not yet received any information about Vladimir Zelensky’s agreement to negotiate based on the peace plan proposed by US leader Donald Trump, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told journalist Alexander Yunashev.

"Peskov stated that Moscow has not yet been notified of Zelensky’s agreement to negotiate based on Trump's peace plan," the journalist wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, a US delegation led by Secretary of the Army Daniel Driscoll arrived in Kiev. Driscoll met with Vladimir Zelensky on Thursday. According to the US side, Zelensky has officially received Trump’s plan for resolving the conflict.

As noted by the Financial Times (FT), the 28-point peace plan, approved by Trump, entails significant concessions from Kiev. Citing Ukrainian officials, FT reported that the White House is working aggressively to try to end the conflict in Ukraine by the end of the year.