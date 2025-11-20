Kiev troops continue to sustain losses, rapidly losing combat effectiveness — diplomat

UNITED NATIONS, November 21. /TASS/. The situation on the frontline remains tough for the armed forces of Ukraine, as Russia successfully continues its offensive and the enemy’s troops are rapidly losing their combat effectiveness, Russian Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasily Nebenzya said.

"For the armed forces of Ukraine, the situation on the ground, on the frontline remains tough, if not catastrophic. Russian troops are successfully developing their offensive operation in practically all areas," he told the UN Security Council’s Ukraine-themed meeting. "The Ukrainian military continues to sustain serious losses, rapidly losing its combat effectiveness."

"According to leaked military documents, the AFU has lost over 1.7 million servicemen since the special operation begun. This year alone, as of August, they lost over 600,000," the Russian diplomat added.

In his words, Ukraine’s enormous irreparable losses can be indirectly confirmed by the latest exchange of bodies between Moscow and Kiev.

"Back then, we handed over thousands of dead servicemen and received 20-30 bodies in return," Nebenzya said. "No wonder the Ukrainian troops are deserting from the battlefield en masse.".