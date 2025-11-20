Russia condemns escalation around Venezuela, stands shoulder to shoulder with it — MFA

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia condemns the escalating tensions around Venezuela and stands firmly alongside the country, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said in an interview with International Affairs magazine, describing Washington’s claims against Caracas as unfounded.

"We condemn the escalation of tensions in the region and support Latin America remaining a peaceful area," the senior diplomat said. Ryabkov emphasized that Russia and Venezuela "cooperate across all areas." "In this challenging situation, in this hour of trial, we stand shoulder to shoulder with our Venezuelan and other allies more than ever before – and they know it," he added.

In Ryabkov’s view, the Caribbean is becoming a potential flashpoint due to Washington’s unfounded claims against Caracas. "While combating drug trafficking is necessary, it must be carried out by other means. At the same time, it is clear that the claims against the Venezuelan leadership and Venezuela as a country are entirely groundless," the senior diplomat said.

The deputy foreign minister noted that from the documents published on drug trafficking in Latin America and the Caribbean by the UN and the US State Department in recent years, it is clear that Venezuela is by no means at the matter's forefront. He pointed out that "the topic of drug cartels, which is frequently referenced by Washington, is being exaggerated in order to provide a certain political basis for accumulating military strike capabilities." "That is why we are concerned about the developments," Ryabkov added.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has repeatedly warned that his country faces the gravest threat of a US invasion in the past century. Washington, in turn, accuses Venezuela of failing to combat drug smuggling effectively. So far, the US Navy has deployed eight ships, a nuclear submarine, and over 16,000 troops to the Caribbean Sea. Since September, it has reportedly destroyed at least 20 speedboats and 76 people in international waters who were allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Venezuela. On November 16, the Pentagon announced that a strike group led by the aircraft carrier Gerald R. Ford had entered the Caribbean Sea.

According to The New York Times, US President Donald Trump authorized the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) to carry out covert operations in Venezuela. American media outlets have repeatedly reported that the United States may soon target drug cartels in the country. On November 11, Trump was presented with updated plans for potential operations, including strikes against ground targets, after reviewing which he told reporters that he had formed an opinion on the actions Washington should take.