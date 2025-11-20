Russia’s defense chief holds talks with senior Chinese military official in Moscow

MOSCOW, November 20. /TASS/. Russia’s defense chief Andrey Belousov and vice chairman of China’s Central Military Commission General Zhang Youxia held talks in Moscow, Russia’s Defense Ministry said in a report.

"Russian Defense Minister Andrey Belousov held talks with Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission of the People’s Republic of China General Zhang Youxia as part of a Chinese delegation’s visit to Moscow," the report reads.

In opening remarks, Belousov recalled that this year marks the 80th anniversary "of our joint Victory over fascist Germany and militarist Japan." "Our memory helps us preserve the historic truth and perpetuate the names of fallen heroes, something that is extremely important today when regular attempts to rewrite history are being made," he stated.