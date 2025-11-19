Ukraine has no future in NATO or Euro-Atlantic dimension — Russian envoy to Ottawa

WASHINGTON, November 19. /TASS/. Ukraine has no future in "a NATO or Euro-Atlantic dimension," Russian Ambassador to Ottawa Oleg Stepanov told TASS, commenting on the Canada-Sweden joint statement.

"Reading these passages, one does not know whether to laugh or cry. The authors seem to inhabit a parallel universe. In the real world, everyone understands, there is no Ukrainian future in a NATO or Euro-Atlantic dimension," Stepanov stated, adding that Kiev uses war "as a tool for greedy corrupt enrichment" at Western taxpayers’ expense.

In their statement, Prime Ministers Mark Carney and Ulf Kristersson affirmed that "Ukraine’s future lies in NATO" and pledged continued support as part of the "coalition of the willing", stressing that it will last "for as long as it takes," including for Ukraine’s diplomatic peace efforts and security guarantees. The statement was published during the Swedish royal delegation’s visit to Canada, though Kristersson did not attend.