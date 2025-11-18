Kremlin advises Poles not to play with fire by covering for Ukrainian saboteurs

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. By covering for Ukrainians involved in sabotage, the Poles are playing with fire, the consequences of which could be grave, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"Let's remember the Nord Streams, the explosions, the Ukrainians. The Poles detain a suspect in the case. [There is] a German extradition demand. What do the Poles do? They don't give him away. They got tangled up, they lost their way in broad daylight. And here, if they continue to play with fire like this, then, of course, they will have to face very severe consequences," Peskov said, commenting on the sabotage on the railway in Poland, in which Ukrainian citizens have been implicated.

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to a border crossing on the border with Ukraine. Traffic was stopped, no one was injured. On November 17, after visiting the scene, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails had been damaged by an explosion and called the incident sabotage. The prosecutor's office opened a criminal case on the terrorist attack. Later, two Ukrainian citizens were identified as perpetrators of two acts of sabotage on the railway in Poland.