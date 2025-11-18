Russian, Austrian diplomats discuss upcoming meeting of top OSCE diplomats

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko and Austrian Ambassador to Russia Gerhard Sailler discussed the upcoming ministerial meeting of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) due to be held in Vienna on December 4 and 5, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

"The focus was on the OSCE-related issues, in particular, certain aspects of the upcoming meeting of the OSCE Council of Foreign Ministers in Vienna on December 4-5, 2025," the ministry said. "The sides also discussed a range of issues on the bilateral and multilateral agenda. The Russian side laid bare its principled assessments of the causes of the crisis situation in international affairs and security."

Grushko said earlier that the Russian side planned to take part in the OSCE ministerial meeting this year.

Top diplomats from the OSCE nations traditionally hold a year-end meeting. Finland is OSCE chair in 2025.