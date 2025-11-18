MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Ukrainian government has gone "off the rails," Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin.

"The fact that now the Kiev regime, let's say, has gone off the rails is obvious," he said, commenting on the corruption scandal in Kiev.

Peskov drew attention to the ongoing "internal upheavals" in Ukraine and "the growing suspicions and understanding of [Kiev's] dishonesty that are starting to dawn on European capitals. All this is probably a reason for a big headache in Kiev."

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO) carried out a large-scale operation called Midas to uncover a major corruption scheme in the energy sector. The offices of Mindich, Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who has now been removed from office, and the Energoatom company were searched. According to the investigation, the participants of the criminal scheme laundered at least $100 million. On the same day, NABU began publishing fragments of recordings of conversations in Mindich's apartment, in which corruption schemes were discussed. There are 1,000 hours of audio recordings in total.

On November 11, NABU filed the first charges, including Mindich as the head of a criminal organization, former Deputy Prime Minister and ex-Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who is Zelensky's friend. On the same day, the government terminated the powers of the supervisory board of Energoatom early, and on November 12, the Verkhovna Rada received resignation letters from Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk. Mindich, who is called Zelensky's friend and "wallet," left Ukraine a few hours before the searches to Israel.