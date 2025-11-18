Ukraine corruption scandal not domestic affair, as money didn't come from home — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The unfolding high-profile corruption scandal is not Ukraine’s domestic affair, as it involves European and US taxpayer money, Russian press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"I don’t think that this is Ukraine’s domestic affair," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. "The money is not Ukraine’s. Came from outside, stolen inside."

"Obviously, this is not Ukraine’s domestic affair for the Europeans, for European taxpayers. Same goes for US taxpayers," Peskov said. "Those 300 billion dollars, as [US President Donald] Trump is saying, that were allocated by the previous administration. The lion’s share of this sum has also been embezzled in Ukraine."

"So, it seems this is their affair - I mean the Americans and the Europeans - to think about their money, or, it would be correct to say, to think about their own taxpayers, their own citizens," the Kremlin spokesman added.

Mindich case

On November 10, the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), both independent from Zelensky’s office, announced an investigation into a major corruption scheme in the energy sector, dubbed Operation Midas. Searches were conducted at the Energoatom energy company and the residences of entrepreneur Timur Mindich and the now suspended Justice Minister German Galushchenko, who served as the country’s energy minister at the time of the events that are being looked into. The investigation found that participants in the scheme had laundered around $100 million. NABU also started to release recordings of conversations from Mindich’s apartment, which revealed discussions of corrupt practices.

On November 11, along with Mindich, charges in the case were brought against former Deputy Prime Minister and former Minister of National Unity Alexey Chernyshov, who is also seen as a member of Zelensky’s inner circle. On the same day, Ukraine’s government dissolved Energoatom’s board, and on November 12, Galushchenko and Energy Minister Svetlana Grinchuk tendered their resignation. However, Mindich, who some have called Zelensky’s "wallet," left the country a few hours before searches started, and is now in Israel.