Putin meets with Indian Foreign Minister Jaishankar

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin sat down with Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar after meeting with representatives of all the countries of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), there for the Council of heads of government.

Putin shook hands with the guest from New Delhi, receiving him in the Representative Office of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin.

The meeting was attended by Deputy Head of the Presidential Administration Maxim Oreshkin, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko.

The meeting comes ahead of Putin's planned year-end visit to India.

Earlier, representatives of the SCO took part in a meeting of heads of governments at the site of the National Center Russia. It was chaired by head of the Russian government Mikhail Mishustin. The meeting was the final event of the Russian presidency in the organization.