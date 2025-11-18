MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The battlegroup East’s FPV drone units have recently destroyed over 900 drones of the Ukrainian armed forces, the Russian Defense Ministry said.

"The battlegroup’s FPV interceptor crews of unmanned systems units have recently destroyed over 900 unmanned aerial vehicles of the enemy," the ministry quoted the head of the battlegroup’s unmanned systems directorate as saying.

"As a result of boosting the number of crews on duty and increased drone supplies, the battlegroup’s use of unmanned aerial vehicles has grown significantly, raising its firepower and helping our troops to advance," it said.

Directorates of unmanned systems’ troops have been created in every battlegroup performing combat tasks within the special operation zone, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.