Russian-Chinese relations experience their best period — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are in their best period today, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese Premier Li Qiang in Moscow on Tuesday.

"The Russian-Chinese relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic cooperation, which have entered a new era, are indeed experiencing the best period in their history," Putin stated.

The Russian president pointed out that relations between the two states are based on the principles of equality, mutual benefit and support regarding all issues that affect each other's fundamental interests.

"At the same time, they are not directed against anyone," he stressed.

Putin recalled that the 30th regular meeting of the heads of Russian and Chinese governments had recently been held in Hangzhou.

"I am pleased to note that our governments, ministries, and departments are working together to implement the full range of practical agreements reached at the highest level," he said.

The president stressed that Russia appreciates the contribution of the Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China to joint work.

"And we appreciate, dear Mr. Prime Minister, your personal efforts, your personal contribution to this work," Putin said addressing Li.

Chinese Premier Li Qiang arrived in Russia to attend a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member countries.