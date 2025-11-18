Russia, China need to protect trade ties against external shocks — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Trade and economic cooperation between Russia and China must be reliably protected against external challenges, President Vladimir Putin said at the meeting with Prime Minister of China Li Qiang.

"We managed to reach maximal indicators in mutual trade throughout the history of bilateral relations last year. We will continue developing trade interaction in accordance with approved long-term plans," the Russian leader said. "It is important to ensure reliable protection of our trade and economic cooperation against negative outside influence," Putin noted.

Implementation of a wide range of joint sectoral programs in energy, industry, space and agriculture will facilitate bringing the Russian-Chinese partnership to a new quality level and strengthening its technology basis, the Russian leader said. Issues of skilled personnel training also requires unconditional attention.