MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov remarked to VGTRK TV journalist Pavel Zarubin that Kiev’s involvement in yet another act of sabotage - this time targeting a railway in Poland - is particularly noteworthy.

"The fact that Ukrainian citizens are once again engaged in acts of sabotage and terrorism against critical infrastructure is remarkable," Peskov stated. "Of course, if I were the Poles, Germans, or French, I might think twice. Let’s not forget Nord Stream," he added.

Zarubin recalled Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk's remarks, highlighting Tusk's assertion that Ukrainians "can do whatever they want" without facing repercussions, under the pretext of Russia's alleged "aggressive war."

"Yes, that was the same man, Tusk who made that statement," Peskov remarked. "He is also the individual who has been shielding the very citizen detained and accused of involvement in the Nord Stream explosions. Tusk claimed that if such actions serve noble goals, then engaging in terrorism is justified."

On the morning of November 16, in Mazowieckie Voivodeship, near the Ukrainian border, a train driver discovered damage to the tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing. Traffic was halted, but no injuries were reported. The following day, after inspecting the scene, Tusk described the incident as the result of an explosion and classified it as sabotage. The Polish prosecutor’s office subsequently launched a criminal investigation into the event, labeling it an act of terrorism. Two Ukrainian nationals were identified as the perpetrators of the railway sabotage in Poland. Tusk announced this development during his speech to the Sejm on November 18, asserting that the suspects allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence services. One of the suspects had previously been linked to sabotage in Lvov, while the other was reportedly residing in Donbass and "worked at a prosecutor's office." According to Tusk, both individuals managed to leave Polish territory via the Terespol border checkpoint with Belarus.