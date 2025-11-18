MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Kremlin is not surprised that Warsaw has rushed to accuse Russia of being behind a recent act of sabotage at a Polish railway, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"It would have been strange if Russia wasn't the first one they pointed the finger at," he told VGTRK journalist Pavel Zarubin. "Russia is always blamed for every manifestation of the hybrid and direct war that is unfolding. In Poland, so to say, they are trying to ride past the European hounds. I mean that Russophobia is flourishing there."

On the morning of November 16, a train driver discovered damage to the railway tracks leading to the Dorohusk border crossing with Ukraine in the capital’s Masovian Voivodeship. Traffic was halted, and no one was injured as a result. After visiting the site of the incident on November 17, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said that the rails were damaged as a result of sabotage, calling the incident an act of sabotage. In turn, the Polish Prosecutor General’s Office opened a criminal case regarding the sabotage.

Later, two Ukrainian national were identified as perpetrators of two acts of sabotage at a railway in Poland. Speaking at the Sejm (the lower house of the parliament) on November 18, Tusk said that these men allegedly collaborated with Russian intelligence services. One of the suspects was previously involved in a criminal case regarding sabotage in Lvov, and the other lived in Donbass and "worked in a prosecutor's office." Both fled Poland through a checkpoint in Terespol on the Belarusian border, Tusk claimed.