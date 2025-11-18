Putin holds meeting with premier of China’s State Council in the Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has held a separate bilateral meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Qiang in the Kremlin. Putin previously met with representatives of all Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries, who gathered in Moscow for a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government.

The Russian leader shook hands with his guest in the office of the Senate Palace in the Kremlin.

Representing the Russian side, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Deputy Chief of the Presidential Staff Maxim Oreshkin, Minister of Economic Development Maxim Reshetnikov, Minister of Finance Anton Siluanov, Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov, and Deputy Foreign Minister Andrey Rudenko attended the meeting.

Earlier, SCO representatives participated in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government at the national center Rossiya. Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin chaired the meeting, the final event of Russia's SCO chairmanship.