Russia ready to help mediate Pakistan’s conflicts with India, Afghanistan — ambassador

ISLAMABAD, November 18. /TASS/. Russia is ready to help mediate the settlement of Pakistan’s conflicts with India and Afghanistan, Ambassador to Islamabad Albert Khorev said.

"We are ready <…> to mediate the conflicts between Pakistan and India, as well as between Pakistan and Afghanistan," he said during a roundtable discussion organized by Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad. "We also share mutual concern about regional security, especially the situation in Afghanistan, and support continued cooperation to ensure peace, counter terrorism and contribute to social and economic development," the diplomat added.

The ambassador also noted that tensions in relations between South Asian countries are often provoked by external states. In this context, he recalled Russian President Vladimir Putin’s initiatives to establish the Greater Eurasian Partnership and develop a new framework for equal and indivisible Eurasian security. These concepts complement each other and are based on the principle that regional problems should be solved by regional actors, Khorev pointed out.