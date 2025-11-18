Russia sincerely committed to close cooperation with SCO in all areas — Putin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told the heads of the Councils of Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries that Russia remains deeply committed to cooperation with these countries in all areas.

"As I have said on numerous occasions, Russia is sincerely committed to the closest partnership with the SCO states. I am confident that by acting together and helping each other, we can achieve truly impressive results in the development of multifaceted cooperation between our countries," Putin said.

The Russian leader said that cooperation within the SCO is not limited to economy, although this is the main area.

"But our organization actually contributes to strengthening peace and stability in the Eurasian space, countering a wide variety of challenges and threats, and forming a new balanced security architecture in Eurasia. An equally important component of the SCO's activities is the development of humanitarian contacts, exchanges in the fields of culture, science, education, healthcare and environmental protection, and, of course, youth policy and sports," he noted.