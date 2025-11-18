Russia, India discuss development of military technological cooperation

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian Presidential Aide and Chairman of the Maritime Board Nikolay Patrushev met with Indian Defense Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh and the naval command to discuss joint exercises and the advancement of military and technical cooperation between the countries.

The discussion also covered issues of strategic stability in the global ocean, the Russian Maritime Board stated. "For both of our countries, secure positions at sea are a matter of national security in the face of growing geopolitical and economic turbulence. Despite the fact that Russia and India are located in different regions, our geostrategic positions are very similar," Patrushev noted.

According to the Kremlin aide, the Indian Ocean is a "vital part of India's national security and economic development" due to the country’s location, with its coastline stretching over 7,500 kilometers on the Indian Ocean.

On that same day, Patrushev laid a wreath at the National War Memorial and signed the Honored Guests book at the Prime Minister of India’s museum.

The Chairman of the Maritime Board Patrushev arrived in India on November 17.