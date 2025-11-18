Russia appreciates Pakistan's neutrality in Ukrainian conflict — ambassador

ISLAMABAD, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow appreciates Pakistan's neutral position on the Ukrainian conflict, to which the country adheres to despite pressure from the West, Russian ambassador Albert Khorev said at a round table organized by the Institute for Strategic Studies of Islamabad.

"I would like to emphasize that we appreciate Pakistan's neutral, friendly position towards the conflict in Ukraine, despite all the pressure from the West," he said. According to Khorev, Russia positively notes "Pakistan's deep understanding of the current international situation and Russia's foreign policy, which determines the similarity of positions on various global and regional issues."

He noted Pakistan's advantageous geographical location, which allows it to develop ties with countries in several regions and participate in multilateral initiatives. Khorev said that Moscow "strongly supports the expansion of regional trade, transport corridors and energy cooperation.".