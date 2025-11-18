Ukrainian soldiers evict people in Krasnoarmeysk, hunker down in homes — refugee

DONETSK, November 18. /TASS/. Ukrainian troops forced local residents out of their homes and basements in the city of Krasnoarmeysk in the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) so that they could hunker down there, a local resident who was rescued from the city told TASS.

"They (Ukrainian troops - TASS) drove people out of basements and houses. They simply said, 'Get out, we need this spot to set up [firing positions],'" said Viktor Melnichenko.

According to the man, residents of Krasnoarmeysk’s single-family residential neighborhoods had to flee in groups.