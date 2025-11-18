Putin meets with SCO heads of government in Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin held a meeting in the Kremlin with the prime ministers and top officials of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states, who had arrived in Moscow for the Council of Heads of Government meeting.

Putin is expected to hold bilateral meetings with several guests later, particularly with Chinese Premier Li Qiang.

The meeting in the Kremlin is also attended by Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, Iranian Vice President Mohammad Reza Aref, Prime Ministers Alexander Turchin of Belarus, Oljas Bektenov of Kazakhstan, Adylbek Kasymaliyev of Kyrgyzstan, Kokhir Rasulzoda of Tajikistan and Abdulla Aripov of Uzbekistan, as well as Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, top Pakistani diplomat Muhammad Ishaq Dar and SCO Secretary General Nurlan Yermekbayev.

The SCO Council of Heads of Government took place earlier on the Rossiya National Center platform. The Russian prime minister chaired the meeting.