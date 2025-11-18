Putin to receive visiting SCO heads of government — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet visiting heads of government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Moscow later on Tuesday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov announced at a news briefing.

"Putin is scheduled to meet the heads of delegations taking part in a meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the SCO member states [currently underway in Moscow] later today. <…> Putin will receive the heads [of government] and talk with them," Peskov said.

According to him, Putin and Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin, among other high-ranking officials, will deliver speeches.

The meeting of the Council of SCO Heads of Government is the final event under Russia’s presidency of the body in 2024-2025. A statement on the economic situation globally and across the SCO is planned to include the unified stance toward an open, fair and equal multilateral trade system.