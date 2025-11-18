Putin to meet China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang — Kremlin

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will have a meeting today with China’s Prime Minister Li Qiang, who is now in Moscow to participate in the meeting of the Council of Prime Ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov said.

"Putin will meet today with Prime Minister of China Li Qiang, who is in Russia. An in-depth talk will be held," the Kremlin Spokesman said.

Plenty of internal activities are in the presidential schedule today, Peskov noted. The head of state will also meet Prime Minister of Mongolia Gombojavyn Zandanshatar this evening.