Russia, United States discuss conducting another prisoner swap — Kremlin’s special envoy

WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Russia and the United States have discussed the possibility of carrying out another prisoner exchange, Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev announced in an interview with Axios.

According to Dmitriev, the issue was discussed during his visit to the United States on October 24-26.

"I met some US officials and members of the [US President Donald] Trump team on some issues that are humanitarian in nature, such as possible exchanges of prisoners that the US side has been working on," Dmitriev, who is also CEO of the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF), told Axios.

A US official confirmed this information but cautioned that nothing was imminent even as the American side "was receptive," the news portal added.

While Dmitriev discussed the initiative with the US leader’s special envoy, Steve Witkoff, among other senior US officials, no agreements had been reached, sources told Axios.

Russia and the West held a prisoner swap, their largest since the Cold War era, on August 1, 2024, when 10 Russian nationals, including two children, serving prison terms, including for espionage, in the United States, Germany, Norway, Poland and Slovenia were brought back to Russia.