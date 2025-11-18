Paris intends to deploy nuclear weapons carriers in Ukraine — expert

MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The deal to transfer 100 French Rafale fighter jets to Ukraine could be a precursor to deploying nuclear weapons there, Alexander Stepanov, a military expert at the RANEPA Institute of Law and National Security told TASS.

"We should immediately refer to [French President Emmanuel] Macron's statements that he is ready to establish a nuclear umbrella over Eastern Europe, which primarily involves the deployment of high-precision ASMP-A missile carriers. And Ukraine is gradually becoming a key springboard within the framework of the Paris concept for the installation of pan-European nuclear instruments," the expert said, adding that Rafale fighters are carriers of thermonuclear weapons.

Stepanov said that France's readiness to allocate about 100 of these aircraft indicates Paris' plans to build offensive capabilities.

"And here's another important question: 'What will replace these Rafales?' Having analyzed the de facto production capabilities of the European military-industrial complex, we see that there is no answer to this question. And all this indicates the ongoing large-scale project to replace all European fighters with American F-35s," the expert added.

On November 17, Emmanuel Macron and Vladimir Zelensky signed an agreement on military assistance to Kiev, under which France will supply 100 Rafale fighters to the Ukrainian army.