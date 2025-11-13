Russia sees good prospects for cooperation with Oman, Egypt — security chief

MUSCAT, November 13. /TASS/. Russia sees great potential for cooperation with Oman and Egypt, Secretary of the Russian Security Council Sergey Shoigu said on Thursday.

"There are great prospects here. As you can see, there is an active exchange of visits underway," he told journalists summing up results of his visits to Oman and Egypt.

Prior to the Oman visit, the Russian delegation was in Cairo, where Shoigu and his accompanying delegates met with Egypt's senior leadership, including President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi.

The Russian interagency delegation arrived in Oman on November 11, comprised of top officials representing Interior Ministry, the Foreign Ministry, the Justice Ministry, the Industry and Trade Ministry, the Federal Service for Military-Technical Cooperation, Rosfinmonitoring (the financial watchdog), the Russian Guard, Russia’s major arms trader Rosoboronexport, Russia's state-run space corporation Roscosmos, and Russian nuclear corporation Rosatom, along with other relevant bodies.