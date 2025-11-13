MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Relations between Moscow and Berlin are at their lowest point since the founding of the Federal Republic of Germany, the Russian Foreign Ministry stated.

"Through the fault of the political elites that are currently in power in Germany, our relations have sunk to their lowest point since the foundation of the Federal Republic of Germany. Berlin has made a bet on a revanchist policy and the severance of the multifaceted relations between our countries that took decades to build, seeking to inflict ‘a strategic defeat’ on Russia," the ministry pointed out following consultations between Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Dmitry Lyubinsky and the leadership of the Russia-Germany Society.

According to the ministry, as year after year, German diplomats and some of their colleagues vote against the Third Committee of the UN General Assembly’s draft resolution on the fight against neo-Nazism and the glorification of Nazism, and the "‘spirit of Prussian militarism’ fills the air in Berlin," Germany’s claims to leadership cause "rejection and create repulsive historical parallels not only among the Russian general public but also among healthy political forces across Europe," the statement adds.

"The society’s members spoke about their main areas of activity and the events they plan to hold. They expressed readiness to maintain contact with Germany’s civil society, namely the healthy political forces seeking to work together with Russia to build a peaceful and safe Eurasia," the Russian Foreign Ministry concluded.