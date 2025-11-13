MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev jokingly suggested that Europeans celebrate World Kindness Day by sending even more funds to Ukraine's "poorest" citizens: Vladimir Zelensky, his chief of staff Andrey Yermak, and Timur Mindich, who is accused of corruption and is associated with Zelensky.

On November 10, Ukraine's anti-corruption authorities conducted an operation to crack down on corruption in the energy sector. Searches were conducted at the homes of businessman Mindich, who is referred to as Zelensky's "wallet," former Energy Minister and current Justice Minister German Galushchenko, and at the Energoatom company. Later, recordings of conversations related to the case were published, but the names of the participants were not disclosed. Against this backdrop, Verkhovna Rada lawmakers called on Yermak to resign.

"Today we observe World Kindness Day. Kind people, help the poorest citizens of Ukraine: Zelensky, Yermak, Mindich and others who are starving! Don't be stingy, Europeans! The show must go on," Medvedev said in an English-language statement on his X page.

The main figures in the Ukrainian corruption scandal, which does not yet include Zelensky and Yermak, have already been charged with money laundering. According to preliminary estimates, about $100 million passed through the scheme.