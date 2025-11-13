LUGANSK, November 13. /TASS/. The majority of residents in the Kharkov Region who currently find themselves under Ukrainian control are waiting for the Russian Armed Forces to liberate them, Vitaly Ganchev, head of the regional military-civilian administration, told TASS.

"The majority of people receive objective information from personal contacts about the actual progress of the special military operation, about how the Ukrainian forces are floundering. Most of the population remaining under Kiev's control anticipates liberation. We are fully aware that everyone is tired of the war and wishes for it to end, but they also know that victory will belong to Russia. When we are able to communicate with residents and inquire about the public sentiment, they tell us they understand that victory is ours, that we will arrive sooner or later, and only then will we consider how to move forward and rebuild cities," he stated.

Simultaneously, a segment of the population also awaits the Russian army's arrival but lacks access to objective information regarding the progress of the special military operation.

"The second group comprises people who sincerely await liberation yet find themselves in an echo chamber, deprived of objective reporting on what is truly occurring on the fronts of the special military operation. Their authorities declare they are winning, leaving people uncertain of what to expect," the head of the regional administration remarked.

He added that the number of residents in the region who support the Ukrainian administration is very small.

"Nationalists, who adhere to their ideology under the influence of Western propaganda and continue to endorse those ideas, are becoming increasingly scarce. Those among them who were genuinely prepared to fight with weapons in hand have either already been left in the trenches on our territory or have surrendered as prisoners," Ganchev concluded.