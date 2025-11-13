No reports yet of US starting preparations for nuclear tests — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. There have been no reports of the US starting practical preparations for nuclear tests, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

When asked if there were any indications of preparations for testing, he said: "Not to my knowledge."

"At least, we have received no information about practical preparations," the Russian envoy noted, adding: "That’s a good thing, I guess."

According to him, US officials "are proudly talking about their absolute transparency, saying that they invited all those interested to visit their secret testing ground in Nevada." "We also were invited a few years ago. However, we didn’t fall for the trick because it was cheap propaganda with little meaning, or maybe the goal was to get us invite them to our Novaya Zemlya testing facility," Ulyanov pointed out.

The Russian envoy observed that it would take the US several months to several years to conduct nuclear tests in line with the doctrinal documents adopted by the previous administrations. "There are three options for carrying out nuclear tests if a decision to conduct them is made. Under the first scenario, preparations will take 12 months, or a year, while the second option will require 24 months. Finally, a real, full-scale nuclear test takes 36 months to prepare," Ulyanov specified.