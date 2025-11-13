No reaction yet from US to Moscow’s New START proposals — Russian envoy

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. There has been no reaction yet from the United States to Moscow’s proposals regarding the New Strategic Arms Reduction Treaty (New START), Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There are currently no signs that the Americans are amenable to this. I can't speak to what they're thinking," he said. "In any case, <...> this is another situation where the Russian Federation is demonstrating a constructive approach: at least we have offered options for a way out of a difficult situation <...>. The Americans, in contrast, are mum on that. In fact, time is starting to run out because it’s not long before New START expires," he pointed out.

Ulyanov highlighted the importance of the New START document in curtailing an arms race. "Experience has shown that both the United States and Russia - the Soviet Union in the past - are capable of taking part in a nuclear arms race, but neither of the parties can benefit from that. This is why at some point, Moscow and Washington embarked on the path of nuclear arsenal reduction. New START is the last agreement in this field, which continues to curtail the arms race to some extent, with the parties abiding by certain limitations. If these limitations are lifted and there is not even a verbal agreement that the quantitative restrictions under New START will be respected, there’s a risk that the situation will spiral out of control," the Russian envoy stressed.

President Vladimir Putin announced at a Russian Security Council meeting on September 22 that Moscow was ready to maintain compliance with the quantitative restrictions outlined in the New START treaty for another year after the document expired next February. However, he stressed that the measure would be valid only if Washington did the same.