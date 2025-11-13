Russian envoy says US purposely maintaining air of ambiguity around nuclear testing

MOSCOW, November 13. /TASS/. It’s within the realm of possibility that the US will move ahead with full-scale nuclear testing, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told the Rossiya-24 TV channel.

"There are two options. The first one is that they [the Americans] will soft-pedal this thing; I wouldn’t rule out such a possibility. However, it’s also possible that they will proceed to conduct a nuclear test, a full-scale one," the diplomat noted. "In any case, major players in the Republican Party are in favor of this decision," Ulyanov added.

Commenting on US statements about the possibility of nuclear tests, he pointed out that "this is not the way countries are expected to behave within the international community." "We certainly expected the Americans to somehow clarify things at a session of the Preparatory Committee for the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty, because over ten days - or even more - have passed since US President Donald Trump’s initial post on the issue. They failed to explain anything; they are trying to maintain ambiguity about their intentions on purpose or owing to the circumstances," Ulyanov concluded.